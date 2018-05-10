Mike Hosking reveals his bizarre anti-ageing secret

We all know Mike Hosking takes pride in his appearance, but now we know his ultimate secret to his youthful visage.

You are what you eat, right? Right – according to Mike.

Hosking reckons it all comes down to his unusual snacking habits that keep him in tip top shape.

Mike’s wife and fellow Newstalk ZB host Kate Hawkesby revealed the trade secret on Instagram this morning, posting a video of his 5am snack.

“Let’s have a look inside your really freaky wacky Mediterranean (salad),” says Kate.

Hosking goes on to explain what is in it.

“There’s carrots, radishes, artichokes, olives, gherkins, tomatoes, cucumbers, lycopene, capsicum, it’s all there. This is why I look 37,” says Mike.

Wow! What a fancy combination. Sounds expensive…