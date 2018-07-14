Miguel enjoys NZ’s Piha beach

American R&B star Miguel is enjoying all New Zealand has to offer, even dancing up a storm on Piha beach.

Taking to Instagram, the Sure Thing singer revealed he was mesmerised by the black sand of our west coast.

“First time being on a black sand beach. Couldn’t leave again without seeing it. Big love New Zealand,” he gushed.

Miguel performed at Auckland’s Spark Arena over the weekend for a one-off show on Saturday night.

The last time he was in New Zealand was with Bruno Mars in 2014.