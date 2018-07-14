Miguel enjoys NZ’s Piha beach
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Monday, 16 July 2018, 3:17PM
American R&B star Miguel is enjoying all New Zealand has to offer, even dancing up a storm on Piha beach.
Taking to Instagram, the Sure Thing singer revealed he was mesmerised by the black sand of our west coast.
“First time being on a black sand beach. Couldn’t leave again without seeing it. Big love New Zealand,” he gushed.
Miguel performed at Auckland’s Spark Arena over the weekend for a one-off show on Saturday night.
The last time he was in New Zealand was with Bruno Mars in 2014.