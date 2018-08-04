Meet the new Dr Hone Ropata

Dr Hone Ropata has been reborn with young thespian Justin Rogers joining the cast of Shortland Street: The Musical. He is a big fan of original actor Temuera Morrison’s work — not on Shortland Street but on Star Wars.

Rogers will join acting veteran Lisa Chappell who plays nurse Carrie Burton, the woman who uttered the line that has gone down in Kiwi history, “You’re not in Guatemala now,” to Dr Ropata.

“I’m a big fan of Temuera Morrison. I recently re-watched Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and I still can’t believe it’s a clone of Tem under all those masks. That’s awesome!” Rogers tells Spy.

“I’d love a chance to catch up with Tem before the show; aside from some character insights, I heard he has a mean singing voice, so he might be able to give some pointers there too.”

Rogers will be watching the first season of Shorty to get a feel for the 90s and knows full well the legend that comes with the famous line.

“As a Māori actor, it’s one of those things people say to you when they find out what you do: ‘You could be the next Dr Ropata!’. So, I’m glad I’m now living up to that in some way. I think most young people will get the reference, but even if they don’t, it’s a great line and a cool character, so those things will translate.”

The Toi Whakaari Drama School graduate has some impressive theatre work under his belt — such as Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. He can’t wait for the musical parody of the soap to open at the ASB Theatre in November and then tour through New Zealand.

The musical is directed by long-time Shortland Street producer and stage director Simon Bennett, with music and lyrics by Guy Langford, who also plays Dr Chris Warner.

In the musical version of Shorty, Dr Warner and Dr Ropata have to ignore their mutual loathing when they find themselves charged with saving the All Blacks, defending a murder case and rescuing the clinic from Chris’ capitalist father Sir Bruce Warner, who wants to turn Shortland Street into a medical resort for the rich and famous.

We hope Tem is in the audience on opening night.