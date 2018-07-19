Meet the Kiwis with famous celeb names

We all treasure our own names, but what happens when your name is linked to one of the most famous people in the world?



Kiwis Clint Eastwood, Julia Roberts, Michael J Fox and… Matty McLean told Breakfast's Matty the pros and cons of having a fabulously famous name.

It is all part of a new campaign with Skinny where they star normal Kiwis with Hollywood names in a new series of ads.

During the interview Matty talks to Aucklander Matty McLean who fits tyres, Clint Eastwood from Pukekohe who is an electrician and Julia Roberts who is a hospitality worker from Tauranga.

When asked if there are any downfalls of having a famous name, they all reply with “no, it’s always been really positive.”

Love it!

Watch the full interview below:



