Meet NZ’s new glamour couple

They’ve been dubbed the NRL’s Posh and Becks — and now they’re taking Auckland by storm.

Karl Lawton enjoyed a dream debut for the resurgent Warriors last weekend, scoring two tries when he came off the bench against the West Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium.

His girlfriend, 24-year-old social media star Rosie Van, has been enjoying a visit to New Zealand and is plotting a permanent move here from Queensland.

“I arrived in Auckland eight weeks ago,” Lawton told Spy. “Rosie joined me for a holiday stint and to check out the sights and we have had a blast with all sorts of outdoor adventures from one coast of Auckland to the other. We used AirBnB for a few times away; Kawakawa Bay and Kumeu were amazing and we couldn’t get enough of Piha.”

Lawton, 22, made his first NRL appearance two years ago for the Titans against the Warriors, a game that ended in disappointment when he broke his leg.

Since then his star has risen and Lawton and Van have been described as the NRL’s hottest couple.

Lawton is a former underwear model and Van a part-time model who sets her social media fans’ pulses racing with her quintessential Gold Coast bikini shots.

They have more 150,000 Instagram followers between them.

Van plans to bring her freelance videography business, Rosie Van Films, to Auckland.

Lawton is flatting in Howick with Warriors’ team mates Junior Pauga and Hayze Perham, who have taken him under their wing. On a rare night out, he rates Ponsonby as the place to go.

He says joining the Warriors team when it is on such a winning trajectory is pretty special.

But is there a chance of a return to underwear modelling for Jockey or Bendon, for example?

“Ha, the boys would give me a pretty hard time, but I tell you I am open to all offers.”