Meet Jacinda’s ‘First Cat of NZ’

Just three days ago the Prime Minister’s cat popped up on the New Zealand Twitter scene – and people are still scratching their heads about who is behind the hilarious account.

It seems Jacinda Adern’s gorgeous ginger and white cat has opposable thumbs and isn’t afraid to use them whilst posting on social media.

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special. pic.twitter.com/MPkxdhWCRu — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

The feline named Paddles has posted hundreds of tweets in a matter of days, even pictures of herself and her famous Labour leader mum.

The cat's Twitter bio says she is an "Independent cat - not affurliated with the Labour pawty".

Jacinda denied speculation that the account is run by her partner Clarke Gayford according to NewsHub.

"There is indeed an account in the name of my cat and I have no idea who has created it," she said.

"I am quite happy for that person to continue logging on behalf of Paddles, keeping in mind Paddles has thumbs, I can't put it past her it's her own account as well.

"She's a polydactyl," Ardern says.

A ‘polydactyl’ is a cat with extra claws that look like opposable thumbs.

Paddles is also a fan of legalising catnip.