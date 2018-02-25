Max Key welcomes bundle of joy with new girlfriend

Well, that was quick!

Max Key and his new girlfriend Renee Brown announced their relationship to the public via a cute Instagram they posted on Valentine’s Day a few weeks back.

Now, it seems the couple has taken their relationship up a notch by adding a rather cute and fluffy family member!

Kyro is a ‘pomsky’ which is a pomeranian crossed with a husky and he even has his own Instagram page.

The loved up duo shared a beautiful family portrait of the three of them perched on a sun-drenched clifftop smiling from ear-to-ear.

Max captions it “sooo….we got a puppy.”

Very cute guys! We hope you enjoy parenthood… err puppyhood!