Max Key scores the gig of his life

Max Key says he’s about to tick something off his musical bucket list: performing at Rhythm & Vines.

The former Prime Minister’s son Max Key has been confirmed to play at the New Year’s festival next month.

Key said it had been his No. 1 goal since embarking on a musical career.

“Rhythm and Vines has been my #1 career goal I've been working towards since I entered the music industry a few years ago, and today I'm beyond ecstatic to announce I'll be playing this year for the first time!!” he wrote on Facebook.

“Big shout out for all your guys support, and especially for the overwhelming amount of people that commented "yes" when they asked for your guys opinion on instagram back in march. Without you guys this wouldn't have happened.”

“To celebrate, I'll be dropping a few new releases before the show on the 29th in the next few weeks. This is just the beginning.”

Max Key will be taking the Supertop stage at 4.30pm on December 29 at the Gisborne-based festival.

He’ll be playing alongside some of the biggest names in music, from Schoolboy Q and Mura Masa to Baauer and Giggs.