Max Key’s new Valentine revealed

Thursday, 15 February 2018, 8:42AM
Renee Brown and Max Key. Photo / Instagram
Max Key has celebrated his first Valentine’s Day with his new girlfriend – and he’s hoping it’s not their last.

The former Prime Minister’s son took to Instagram to show off a photo of himself and his new  24-year-old girlfriend, Renee Brown.

Posed by a lush poolside in Auckland while holding a bunch of flowers, Max gushed about Renee.

“It may be our first, but it won’t be our last. Happy Valentine’s Day 🌹❤”

The pair look to have been in a relationship for a while, often posting summery snaps at festivals and exploring nature together.

“Summers been a real vibe with this one 🔥❤️🔑”

Nights you wished would never end 😍🔥

Next to a gorgeous sunset at an unknown beach, Key said: “Nights you wished would never end.”

Summers been a real vibe with this one 🔥❤️🔑

Renee, who is studying psychology at AUT University, also posted similar photos of the couple captioning one: “So spoilt 😍💕 another day to remind me how lucky I am to have you! Happy Valentines my#1 and “Found someone as silly as me☺.”

Cute guys. Looks like the pair are in the midst of summer romance!

Max split with his former girlfriend and Miss Auckland finalist Amelia Finlayson in January 2016.

