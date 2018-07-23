Max Key now single

Former Prime Minister’s son Max Key has taken to Instagram to share the news he is now single.

During a public Q&A on the social media platform, users asked him a variety of questions anonymously.

One person asked Max if he is now single, after dating 24-year-old Renee Brown earlier this year.

Key replied with “just me and my boy now” – meaning his dog Kyro the Pomskey.

Max Key had celebrated Valentine’s Day with Renee earlier this year and shared of post showing him posing by a lush poolside in Auckland while holding a bunch of flowers.

“It may be our first, but it won’t be our last. Happy Valentine’s Day 🌹❤” he posted.

Looks like the love didn’t last too long!

Max split with another former girlfriend and Miss Auckland finalist Amelia Finlayson in January 2016.