Matilda's hosting debut: Has she got what it takes?

Matilda Rice is making the bold move from reality TV contestant to the reality TV host.

If you're wondering just how that works, the answer is: Really well, actually.

TVNZ today released a new promo giving us our first look at the former Bachelor star in her new role and she slayed it.

Matilda appears alongside co-host - former Newstalk ZB presenter - Mark Dye, dressed all in white, walking through a luxury resort location.

She is cool, calm and confident and looks like she's been presenting her whole life as she promises fans "a splash of romance" on the new series.

Matilda and Mark will host the series, which will see 16 singletons looking for love. Well...that, or the $100,000 prize money.

Heartbreak Island premieres Monday, June 11 on TVNZ 2.