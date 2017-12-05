Matilda and Art: ‘There’ll be no one at the wedding’

Loved up Kiwi couple Art Green and Matilda Rice got engaged earlier this year in Rarotonga, but have admitted that the wedding planning has been tough with their current work schedule.

Green and Rice are both self-employed and spend most days side by side working on their own respective projects including their Plate Up paleo meals and Matilda’s recent role hosting Heartbreak Island.

“Most couples who work traditional nine-to-five jobs might barely see each other during the week, but Art and I are together practically everyday and we love it. We truly are best mates who click in every way”, Matilda told Woman’s Day.

“Being both self-employed can add extra pressures into our relationship, and often we are forced to take risks and step outside our comfort zone, but I am never afraid of failing with Art by my side.”

Wedding planning has been put “in the too hard basket” in the lead up to the couple’s intended summer nuptials, Rice explained.

“Deciding on invites has just been one of those things we keep lumping into the too hard basket. Art isn’t really a details man, so I have a lot of planning to do – but at the rate we are going, there’ll be no-one at the wedding!”

We hope it all falls into place for your big day Matootles!