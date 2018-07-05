Marvel star gushes ‘I love you New Zealand’

Hollywood star Evangeline Lilley has shared her love of our special little country in a recent interview promoting her new film Ant-Man and The Wasp.

ZM host Bree Tomasel flew to Taiwan to talk about her new character and her love affair with New Zealand.

“I went to New Zealand years before I shot The Hobbit and that’s when I spent time up north and then when I was shooting The Hobbit I spent more time south,” says Lilley.

“I didn’t want to go to Auckland, any time that I go to a new country I like to avoid the big cities. I like the countryside, I like the nature and little towns.”

When asked about her favourite place in Aotearoa – her answer surprised her.

“Well it surprises me to say, but it’s Wellington because I spent a year living there and the cocoon that Peter Jackson creates is so beautiful and there is the art community. You have a lot of modern amenities, like great restaurants and cafes. I love you New Zealand!”

We can’t wait to see the new film, and hope she visits us Downunder again soon.

Watch the interview above