Inside Maria Tutaia's exotic honeymoon

Congratulations to sporting power couple Silver Fern Maria Tutaia and Australian rugby star Israel Folau who, from their honeymoon in the Maldives, have confirmed their wedded bliss. The pair wed at a private property at Kangaroo Valley, two hours south of Sydney, and posted beautiful photos of their wedding on social media.



“Two imperfect people who refuse to give up on one another,” 30-year-old Tutaia wrote of their union.



“He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favour from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22,” Folau, 28, a devoted Christian, posted of his wife.



Former A- List Kiwi brides were quick to congratulate Tutaia on her post.



“You gorgeous creature, happy wedding day. You look AMAZEBALLS” said Toni Street.



“Congratulations! What a beautiful bride you make.” said Laura McGoldrick-Guptill.



And Kate Hawkesby well-wished with: “Yussssss, so happy for you babe-a-licious.”



The pair shared Instagram stories of their idyllic honeymoon throughout the week. Folau danced for his wife in the shallow crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean with Tutaia giving her husband’s physique a shout-out by calling him the Tongan Peter Andre.



Tutaia looked gorgeous on her wedding day, in a custom-made wedding dress by Adrienne Winkelmann, who has often dressed the netball star at the many events she attends on the Auckland social scene.



The timing of the wedding raised eyebrows in some quarters — they wed on November 15, the same day Australia voted to legalise gay marriage, something Folau has publicly opposed.



The next question is, on which side of the Tasman will they base themselves? They have previously spoken of their long-distance relationship and how they would often only spend two nights a week together.