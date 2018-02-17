Robyn Malcolm takes a fantasy turn

We know multiple award-winning actress Robyn Malcolm from her Kiwi shows Outrageous Fortune and Agent Anna and more recently her star turns in Aussie shows Rake and Upper Middle Bogan. Now, at 52, Malcolm is going in a new direction, in the fantasy adventure series called The Outpost.

The show is being produced by Stargate movie co-writer and producer Dean Devlin, and Stargate SG-1 producer Jonathan Glassner and is described as a series full of strong women with a strong female leads that will capture the imagination of fans of both Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman.

Production on The Outpost began last month in Utah. It’s the story of Talon, played by Roman Empire‘s Jessica Green, who is the lone survivor of a race called “Blackbloods”, When she sets off to the edge of civilisation to track her family’s killers, she discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control.

Malcolm will star in all 10 episodes and is listed high in the cast, with her work on Top of the Lake being noted.