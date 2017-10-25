MAFS star confirms split

MAFS NZ groom Luke Cederman used live TV to dramatically reveal his rocky relationship with Lacey Swanepoel has officially come to an end.

During last night’s episode of The Project, Cederman revealed the couple had called it quits.

Host Kanoa Lloyd asked him about Lacey’s efforts in their short term union.

He replied: “Lacey said she gave it 110 per cent … what percentage would you say Lacey gave it?”

Luke replied, “Like 7.2 percent or something … just throwing a number out there,” a reference to his rating of her “hotness” when they first got hitched.

Co-host Josh Thompson then asked him about his Facebook relationship status and if he’d changed it to “complicated”.

Cederman quickly responded with: “Divorcee, or, nah I’m not divorced yet, I have to wait two years for that. Um, I dunno, I am not too phased by labels you know, especially on Facebook.”

“I mean if I get into a new relationship, then is that adultery?”

When asked if he was keen to get into another relationship, Luke replied: “I will eventually. I’m not rushing or anything … I am hopeful something positive is going to come out of it (this experience).”

Their marriage had been on the rocks ever since the couple came home from their honeymoon in Rotorua.

Lacey had taken to social media to post fiery digs at Cederman.