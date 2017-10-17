MAFS NZ: Real reason behind Bel and Haydn’s fight revealed

Married at First Sight groom Hadyn Daniels has finally revealed the reason his wife Bel Clarke walked out on him on their Adelaide honeymoon.

After leaving us hanging for a week, producers hinted at the cause of the bust up last night – revealing Haydn had messaged one of Bel’s friends on Facebook.

This morning, he explained the full story to ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan.

“Why did you add her bridesmaid as ‘a friend’ after the wedding? What was that about?” asked producer Caitlin, who it turns out has previously dated Haydn.

“I didn’t add her, she added me. Her bridesmaid Sophie added me” he answered sheepishly.

“You messaged her though right?” Caitlin persisted.

“Yeah I said ‘hey, thank you for the speech it was great. Bel really enjoyed having your support’ and she was like ‘yeah no worries.’ Then Bel was like, ‘why are you messaging my friends?’ So we had a bit of a disagreement. But I mean everyone was tired at this point.”

He also revealed what happened between their separate flights home and arriving together at the cocktail party.

“We arrived back to Auckland on separate flights into Auckland and Bel didn’t feel very well, she had tonsillitis so I went around to see her at her house and we just had a chat and she wasn’t sure she would be able to make it to the cocktail party and… We just sorted it out and decided to go together.”

The pair presented a united front at the cocktail party, however, sources have since told Spy the marriage is over, with Haydn moving on to a new relationship with an Auckland woman.