MAFS groom seen with Naz

Former bachelorette Naz (Nazanin) Khanjani has been spotted hanging out with Married at First Sight NZ groom Haydn Daniels.

In a bizarre Instagram story on Naz’s fitness social media page ‘NazzFitness’ you can see the pair hanging out walking down the road together.

Daniels has his phone on selfie mode as the fitness model jumps up and down in the back ground blowing kisses.

“I’m not really experienced at this ... I don’t really do Instagram life so I am not very good at this” says Haydn talking to the camera.

It is not clear if the pair are just gym buddies or something more.

Last night’s episode saw MAFS NZ couple Bel and Haydn patch up their relationship enough to re-enter the ‘experiment’ after previously saying the relationship was over.