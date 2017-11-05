MAFS groom asks Naz for relationship advice

It’s been brought to our attention that Kiwi reality TV stars, former bachelorette Naz Khanjani and current MAFS NZ groom Haydn Daniels have been hanging out recently.

But why?

According to Woman’s Day the pair dated earlier this year but couldn’t make it official because of distance issues.

“He’s the loveliest guy – he’s totally real and genuine. But he was moving to Tauranga and I was in Auckland, so nothing happened,” said Naz.

Even though their romance wasn’t meant to be, the pair kept in close contact.

The 31-year-old wrestler even called upon Khanjani for relationship advice when his marriage to MAFS bride Bel Clarke turned sour.

“He wanted advice on what to do about Bel, but I don’t think I’m the best person to ask!” she said.

Khanjani is newly single but said, “his [Haydn’s] muscles are incredible, but I’ve been with a few muscly men in the past and they always turn out to be douches.”