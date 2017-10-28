MAFS most loved-up couple share secret to their success

It seems just one loved-up couple are successfully dodging the bombshells splattering all over Married at First Sight NZ.

Wellington-based Angel Star-Heron and Lincoln man Brett Renall’s trick to avoid being hit by shrapnel from explosive arguments at the MAFS’ cocktail parties has been to stay together as a tight unit. It wasn’t intentional, it was natural and they are glad it’s worked out that way, given many of the other couples are drowning in drama.

“We actually didn’t see much of the drama between Lacey and Luke at the cocktail party, as that all happened in a separate room,” said Renall, 34.

“After watching the drama of the last two episodes, we feel quite unstoppable,” added Star-Heron.

The pair are having the time of their lives on the show and in Auckland, where they are sharing an apartment on Victoria Park.

“That breakfast we had at Major Sprout was lovely,” said Renall, reminiscing on their most romantic moment to date in the City of Sails.

“Icecream in Devonport was pretty romantic and so were the Kitekite Falls. That golfing range was cool, so was Yoga in the Park,” said Renall, who credits the couple’s give-everything-a-go attitude for preventing any cabin fever.

Star-Heron, 26 described their romance a little differently:

“Our honeymoon was amazingly romantic, but moving in together in Auckland took all that to a new level — grocery shopping is romantic, it’s more than that, it’s magical. Any time we are together we talk about our feelings and it’s just been superb.”

Renall’s sister thinks his wife is the sister-in-law everyone would dream for and Star-Heron’s 3-year-old nephew mistook Richie McCaw in a magazine for her husband, which pleased Renall, even though he does not have favourite All Blacks.

There is a MAFS’ dinner party on the horizon, where the couples will be stuck at the same table with no place to hide and you guessed it — sparks fly.

“Our bond is like a shield, we are really committed and don’t buy into the drama,” said Star-Heron.

“We didn’t even look at our phones on our honeymoon. If our families heard from us it was because something might be wrong. The different tensions and the group friendships came as a big surprise to us.”

This week the couple are super-excited about the second season of Netflix series Stranger Things. Sounds like they have found the nesting stage, and Spy wishes them every happiness.