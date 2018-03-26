Madeleine Sami's love-fest with Rebel Wilson

The comedy world may have just scored itself a beautiful new friendship to obsess over.

Kiwi comedian Madeleine Sami and Aussie comedian Rebel Wilson have connected over Sami's film The Breaker Upperers.

Sami made the film with her friend and co-star/writer/director Jackie Van Beek, and it's just making its way to Aussie where it's already earned a new fan.

Wilson tweeted: "Hey Aussies, a super cool New Zealand comedy called The Breaker Upperers is coming to your cinemas July 27th! To me, it’s part Bridesmaids and part Fat Pizza if that makes sense, great girls night out!"

Sami saw the tweet and simply commented: "OMG!!!!" She also put it on Instagram, writing: "Omg!!!! Da f**k!!!! Dis lady?! Cool!!!!"

She later tweeted at Rebel Wilson directly: "Ps. I love you @rebelwilson"



Van Beek also chimed in, thanking Wilson and retweeting her, gushing: "Rebel saw our movie and I believe called it SUPER COOL".

Time for a Madeleine Sami, Jackie Van Beek and Rebel Wilson collaboration? We think so!