Madeleine Sami butchers wife’s song

Madeleine Sami shows off her singing skills in her new movie, The Breaker Upperers.

But it seems the comedian isn’t quite as confident when it comes to the music made by her wife – Kiwi music star Ladyhawke.

During an interview with The Hits hosts Sarah, Sam and Toni, Sami was put to the test in a round of karaoke covers jokingly called ‘Sami-oke.’

Madeleine had a crack at singing Anastacia's I'm Outta Love but she struggled to remember the lyrics to Ladyhawk’s My Delirium live on air.

“Oh my god - this is terrible, I should know the words, I hope my she isn’t listening!” Sami declared after struggling through the chorus of her wife’s alt-pop hit.

She then admitted: “I make all sorts of alternative lyrics to that song.”

Sami managed to redeem herself with her version of Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

Listen to it all hilariously play out on air above!

This article has been published here with permission from The Hits.