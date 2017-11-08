Lorde's secret surprise for Dunedin fans

It was Lorde's birthday bash - but the pop star was the one who ended up giving out a present.

The Royals singer kicked off her six-date New Zealand tour with a packed show in Dunedin last night - the same night as her 21st birthday.

Many fans camped out early, with some turning up at 5.30am to score a front row spot for the show.

But during the day, Lorde hid a secret package in the city for one lucky fan to find.

"DUNEDIN: left a little package in the city library behind this book. see you tonight," she wrote on Twitter.

DUNEDIN: left a little package in the city library behind this book. see you tonight 🎯 pic.twitter.com/HwSXfANfLA — Lorde (@lorde) November 7, 2017

The gift was tickets to the show and "a hand drawing on a T-shirt" said the lucky fan who won.

yep! 😁 i'm a lucky super fan! and i thank my friends and especially Ella! 😍😍😍 — Em-J Uson (@EmJUson) November 7, 2017

Will Lorde do the same thing in Christchurch before tonight's show?

It might pay to keep an eye on her Instagram to find out.