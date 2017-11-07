Lorde to celebrate 21st with Dunedin fans

Dunedin will share a memorable occasion with New Zealand's biggest pop star today.

Lorde, on her 21st birthday, will perform a sold-out show at the Dunedin Town Hall tonight to start her New Zealand tour.

She will perform songs from her second album Melodrama, which includes the hits Green Light, Liability and Homemade Dynamite.

The Auckland-born singer, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, opted for intimate venues while playing in her home country.

The Dunedin venue, for which just over 2000 tickets have been released, is the biggest venue on her New Zealand tour which also takes in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

Lorde hand-picked some of her favourite New Zealand artists as opening acts. The offering tonight will be Wellington rock trio Mermaidens.

Lorde returns to the town hall where she played her last Dunedin concert in 2014 following the release of her first album, Pure Heroine, and No1 single Royals