Lorde’s shout out to her ex

Lorde has revealed her favourite moment in Kiwi music this year involved her ex-boyfriend.

In a story published in TimeOut today, the Green Light hitmaker was asked what her favourite moment in New Zealand music was this year.

She replied that she enjoyed her friend and fellow musician David Dallas’ new music video – which was filmed by James K Lowe.

"I loved the video for Fit In and album cover for [David Dallas'] Hood Country Club, both by James K Lowe,” she said.

“Dave's visuals have been so strong, considered and personal on this record and I can't wait to see more. I'm especially a fan of seeing his wife Leilani in the videos - baddest dame in Auckland IMO."

Yelich-O’Connor previously said that she started writing her second studio album Melodrama around the time of her split from Lowe in early 2016.

James and Lorde were together for around three years before their split. A number of Lorde's Instagram posts featuring Lowe have been deleted.

There’s no bad blood with Lowe’s sister Katherine though as she attended Lorde’s Auckland concerts this week.

The Royals star will be on stage tonight performing exclusively at the Vodaphone New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, where she is nominated for six awards.