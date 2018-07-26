Listen: Shortland Street’s celebratory song

The big news this week for Shortland Street fans is that the show is going to air six times a week instead of five.

And what better way to celebrate the bumper news than to break into song and dance?!

ZM’s Bree and Clint created a clever song inspired by Craig David’s 7 Days hit from the 2000s.

It features all the classic Shortland Street lines like “tell me that’s not your penis” and “you’re not in Guatemala now Dr. Ropata.”

Watch and listen to Shortland Street’s 6 Days above!