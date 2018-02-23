Lily getting serious with new Bachelor beau

Bachelor NZ wild child Lily McManus is looking to settle down with her new man now that she's found love after a second go at the dating show.

The Kiwi star has been getting cosy with The Bachelorette Australia star Courtney Dober on The Bachelor Winter Games and it sounds like things are getting serious.

While the show is still airing now, they were actually shot months ago and in a reunion episode which screened in the US on Thursday, Lily revealed she and Courtney are still together.

A post shared by LILY MCMANUS (@lilymcmanus) on Feb 22, 2018 at 9:06pm PST

The pair revealed that after filming, they embarked on a road trip across America together and now plan to settle down in Los Angeles.

Courtney also recently shared a cute snap on Instagram, in which he talked about falling in love with Lily.

He wrote: "There are moments in life when you just want to stay on the ground you faceplanted...Fortunately in this instance I had a solid partner to peel me off the ice and turn this slug into a beautiful ice dancing butterfly."

Fans of The Bach NZ will remember that the reason Zac Franich gave for not choosing Lily was that he didn't want to "cage a butterfly".

Lily's response at the time was: "What kind of f***ing stupid metaphor is that? I want someone who can support me, so we can grow together. What did he think he was going to do with me? It just showed it probably wouldn't have worked and gave me a bit of an insight as to how he treats relationships."

Looks like Lily found exactly what she was looking for in the end.

A post shared by LILY MCMANUS (@lilymcmanus) on Feb 24, 2018 at 10:25pm PST

Meanwhile, Zac split from The Bachelor NZ winner Viarni Bright and is now dating TV personality Erin Simpson.