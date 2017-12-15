Liam Malone's night out with Fergie

Multi-gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone has been globe-trotting again, getting up close with penguins in Antarctica and getting down with pop star Fergie.

Malone told Spy that Peter Beggs, the CEO of Antarctica New Zealand, asked whether he would like to go to the most southern continent. Beggs had read of Malone’s interest in climate change and his desire to visit.

“It was a dream come true. After visiting Scott Base I felt incredibly proud to be a Kiwi. New Zealand has played a critical role in science research on the continent, while also leading on conservation efforts.

“I was fortunate to spend the trip with Annabel Langbein who is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. She made a bunch of food for the staff at Scott Base.”

Malone spent a night in the snow in the best weather Antarctica could provide, 24/7 sunlight and no wind. The temperatures were still sub-zero but it gave him respect for the scientists conducting their research for weeks on end, sleeping in tents in the worst of Antarctica’s weather, -50C with high wind.

Malone was back home for two days, then it was off to New York and a photo shoot for former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld, who is now Editor-in-Chief of CR Fashion Book. He will appear in an issue next year.

“It’s left field for me but aligns with my belief that my artificial legs are beneficial. I’m not a model by any standard — I just think it’s cool that my legs took me to NYC and are serving as a point of difference. Carine is at the top of the fashion industry and it’s great to see someone of her calibre break conventional thinking.”

Malone had to broaden his confidence, stripping down to his jocks for world-famous photographer Steven Klein.

“I don’t know how to describe it, this is out of my area of expertise, different for me,” said Malone. “One of the shots was inspired by American Psycho. Why, I have no idea. He’s a creative genius, and made the whole process easy for someone who’s never done anything like it. It was a pleasure to work with them both.”

Malone joined Klein and Roitfeld at her 2018 calendar launch at a chic Manhattan spot the following night. Among New York fashion A-Listers, he found himself sitting with the newly single Fergie, joking that he was well out of his depth.

But after dinner Malone found himself on stage as the former Black Eyed Peas’ singer sang one of their greatest hits, I Gotta Feeling.

“Fergie was super-cool. She was surprisingly down to earth. I was dancing with her while she performed — I was also lip-syncing most of the songs like an awkward sports player who doesn’t know their own national anthem.

“I feel incredibly lucky to interact with talented people from different aspects of society. From scientists to artists to entrepreneurs, it’s given me a broader perspective of the world.”