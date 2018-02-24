Liam Malone steps into Usain Bolt’s shoes

The focus on horses in Auckland changes from the Polo ponies to the racing tracks of Ellerslie and Alexandra Park this week. On Friday night Alexandra Park will have its MitoQ Best Dressed Competition at the Oaks and on Saturday, Ellerslie’s season finale of their Viva Prix de Fashion — on Vodafone Derby Day.

The following Saturday, two-time gold medal winning Paralympian Liam Malone, 24, will play captain, as it’s All Aboard the Champagne Mumm Yacht Club at Barfoot and Thompson Auckland Cup Day.

The marquee, a nod to the celebrated Mumm Yacht Club at Flemington last year, will play host to some of Auckland’s most daring, sophisticated and high-energy party aficionados, along with Mathilde Laborde, Champagne Mumm Ambassador, who will educate guests on the newest addition to the House of Mumm, Grand Cordon and of course, the art of sabrage.

In Malone’s ambassadorial role he will be supporting Champagne Mumm’s CEO, (Chief Entertainment Officer,) sprinting legend Usain Bolt, as Mumm Champagne’s Official EA (Entertainment Assistant) in Bolt’s absentia.

Malone will suit being the glamour guy of the day. Since announcing his retirement from his sport, Malone has recently graced the Philipp Plein runway at New York Fashion Week and claimed the coveted cover of Carine Roitfeld’s, CR Fashion Book. Last year after the CR shoot, Malone partied with pop star Fergie, which will put him in good stead for some of his duties entertaining Cup Days VIPs.

He will be guest DJing in the marquee and will also mix it up alongside Kiwi DJ superstars the Sweet Mix Kids.

“Obviously, I’ve always been up for the challenge of racing Usain Bolt, using technological improvements, but ending up as his Entertainment Assistant (EA) for Champagne Mumm is a pretty great outcome too. I’ve had a lot of change in the last few months, with new opportunities on the horizon, so I’m looking forward to celebrating this Auckland Cup Day,” Malone told Spy.

Former All Black Ali Williams and wife Casey Green, NZ Bloodstock’s Petrea Vela and members from Emirates Team New Zealand are among the VIPS attending.