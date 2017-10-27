Ladyhawke and Madeleine Sami welcome baby girl

Madeleine Sami and Ladyhawke. Photo / Norrie Montgomery
Looks like the Babyhawke has landed!

The notorious rock chick, also known as Pip Brown, shared a cute photo on social media of her new daughter’s hand with the caption: “Our sweet little girl arrived 😊 October 20th, 3:27pm #labourweekendforreal

Our sweet little girl arrived 😊 October 20th, 3:27pm #labourweekendforreal 🌶

A post shared by L A D Y H A W K E (@ladyhawkeforyou) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

New mother Madeleine also shared the same image saying: “Well dat was one hell of a labour weekend. I like dis baby. ❤️ 🌶#shedidthis #letsdonethis

Ladyhawke only teased her pregnancy in July this year with a cute baby bump snap with her friend and fellow rocker, Gin Wigmore. 

