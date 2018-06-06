KJ Apa’s nude photo leak – is it him?

Kiwi actor KJ Apa is the latest celebrity to fall victim to an apparent nude photo hack.

But is it really him?

Earlier this week two photos of the Riverdale actor were leaked online and are doing the rounds on social media.

The first image was apparently sent via an Instagram direct message and the other was via the social media photo app Snapchat.

The words “baby, look what’s waiting for you” was written over the photo.

Many fans are sceptical as to whether or not it is him.

If what goes on is true I’d like to apologize to @kj_apa even though I had nothing to do with this it’s still so sad and so disrespectful towards him and towards any celebrity for that matter for photos like that, personal photos to be leaked. — C ✌🏻🤔 🔥 (@JustYOLOO) May 31, 2018

kj apas nudes leaked............ — eda (@wheelerquotes) May 30, 2018

WAIT WAIT KJ’S NUDES GOT LEAKED?? — þh (@wckdreinhart) May 30, 2018

When asked, a spokesperson for the star said the images were "clearly Photoshopped" and pointed out the star wasn't on Snapchat.

KJ is a worldwide teenage heartthrob and is New Zealand’s most famous man on social media with 5.4 million Instagram followers.

He plays Archie Andrews in Netflix’s Riverdale and takes his acting career very seriously by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and regularly attending gym sessions.

In March this year, he was training with his coach and also some NFL players when he got tacked by a 137kg football star.

This article was republished from Flava with permission.