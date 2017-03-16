KJ Apa lies to his mum for the funniest reason

New Zealand’s own Riverdale star KJ Apa has just been snapped lying to his mum for the funniest reason.

In a cheeky Instagram story, the Kiwi actor posted a video saying he told his mum he was going for a run… but instead he was at the pub with his mate.

“Haha, when you tell your mum that you're going for a run and you’ll be back in 20 minutes … haha but you go get some beers instead” laughs KJ.

We don’t blame you! Looks like a fun time, even if you are in your active wear.

Apa frequently sends fans' hearts aflutter on the show and online, but they all take a back seat to the main woman in his life – his mum, Tessa.

Tessa Apa and her friend Sally Ridge visited the 20-year-old last year, accompanying him on some house-hunting expeditions in Santa Monica whilst there.

Apa also often posts sweet messages to his mother on Instagram – and vice versa.

My best friend Tess A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT