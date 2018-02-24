The Kiwi stars taking on Hollywood

"It’s fair to say that the chance of booking a pilot is a bit like a lottery,” says agent to the stars Imogen Johnson.

That hasn’t stopped bucket loads of Kiwis, both expats and fresh-off-jet-plane Kiwi actors, hitting Hollywood for Pilot Season.

Johnson works closely with LA-based managers and agents and spends time building relationships with the casting directors there. As a result, she presents her talent with the best opportunities for the season, where weeks of auditions can result.

Among the dozens of Kiwis auditioning this year are Frankie Adams and Vinnie Bennett, who have recently relocated to Los Angeles and are living in Silver Lake. Former Shortland Street star Grace Palmer is now based in LA and is giving it her best shot. As are family men Ido Drent and Jared Turner, who have left their young families for their annual lottery shot. The Dads have been hiking together in the hills, as have Palmer and Adams who claim they spotted Justin Bieber on one of their hikes. Palmer has also been hanging out in Santa Monica, with a girl who knows a thing or two about Hollywood, Anna Hutchison.

Also hopping on a plane to trying their luck together, are couple and former Filthy Rich Co-Stars Taylor Hall and Christel Chapman.

“It’s amazing to see how many Kiwis are heading over here now. Runyon Canyon is a great place to catch up and go for a bit of a hike. We hung out in West Hollywood to watch the Super Bowl with a big group of Kiwis too,” Taylor told Spy.

“It can either be really busy or really quiet, every week here is different. Auditions usually come through for the following day, so you have to stay ready for the next opportunity. I find it important to get out of the house and keep busy when it gets quieter. There’s always a lot to see and do in LA,” he added.

Johnson keeps a good eye out for her talent up in Hollywood.

“While it all looks glamorous from the outside, there are a lot of people putting in effort behind the scenes and it can take years of hard grind, so it’s really important for our actors to have tenacity and perseverance. Director and producer meetings can happen quite quickly after initial auditions. But then the process of actually landing the role can be instant or take an eternity.”