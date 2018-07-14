Kiwi richlisters swim with sharks

The Kiwi adventurers from Expedition Earth, Rich Listers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray are taking their global journey to the limit with some spine-tingling explorations and stunning imagery.

The latest shows Thackwray swimming with sharks in the shallow waters of Belize.

The Auckland couple are four months into their two-year zig-zag drive the width and length of the world.

“We hired a long boat and headed to shark ray alley off Ambergris Cay in Belize,” Richwhite told Spy.

“Bridget was in the water for less than a minute when I saw from the drone the dark outline of a large shark coming straight towards her.”

It was the first of many sharks much larger than the couple expected — but they shot the photos to make a point.

“With this photo we wanted to remind people that sharks are not the biggest predator in the ocean. It is in fact humans.”

The Auckland couple are visiting to more than 70 countries and six continents and marine life isn’t the only potential danger they have faced.

“One night [in Mexico] we were woken by the federal police knocking on the door of our Jeep,” Richwhite said.

“Through sign language and broken English they told us to move on. We found out the next day that this was due to an American being shot in the area. We were always very vigilant and kept our heads low.”

Richwhite, 32, son of one of NZ’s wealthiest men, David, and Thackwray, 24, a business entrepreneur, are relying on a jeep they’ve named Gunther to get them through their journey.

“Our Jeep looks very official with our logo and Kiwi flag on the side of the doors, reminiscent of a UN truck,” Richwhite said. “At road blocks we often get stopped by armed military officers intrigued by our vehicle. Sometimes they even ask for pictures with it.”

More adventures are to come. The couple are in Honduras and are due to arrive at the Nicaraguan border tomorrow and will need an escort as the country is on the brink of civil war.