Kiwi stars' unusual beauty habits

When you're a famous face, the pressure to keep that face looking fresh and youthful can be high.

In Hollywood, this usually means a string of expensive, outlandish beauty treatments. And if you’re Sandra Bullock, this means undergoing a "penis facial". Wait. What?

The Oscar winner admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week that she has been known to undergo a skin treatment that uses epidermal growth factors (EGF) derived from the stem cells of discarded baby foreskins. Yes, really.

For the princely sum of US$650, the controversial treatment is said to rejuvenate skin and help with discolouration.

But what do our local stars stretch to when it comes to beauty treatments?

Thankfully, nobody seems to be going the same route as Sandra Bullock (yet), but that doesn’t mean they don't dabble in a few unusual practices in the quest for endless youth and beauty...

Rachel Hunter

Supermodel Rachel Hunter has embarked on two seasons of her Tour of Beauty TV series now and has undergone a number of unusual procedures for the purposes of the show.

She doesn't need any of them, because she's gorgeous (hence the supermodel tag), but she's a good sport and gives them a try anyway.

Highlights have included rubbing mud from a radioactive hot spring on her face in Greece and enjoying an electric butt tightening session in New York.

Because beauty is pain, right?

A post shared by Rachel Hunter (@rachelhunterx) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Julia Sloane

Socialite Julia Sloane caused a stir on Real Housewives of Auckland when she underwent a "vampire facial", a procedure first made famous by that other reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

The treatment involves having blood taken and spun in a centrifuge before it's re-injected into the skin. The process reportedly improves skin's tone and texture.

Sloane had the procedure completed on her neck – and then spent an entire episode worrying about how it looked. (It looked red, in case you were wondering. Really, really red.)

Anna Paquin

Kiwi actress Anna Paquin has been busy filming new TV series Flack in London these last couple of months and decided to calm her nerves ahead of the first day's shoot with a truly terrifying beauty ritual – the sheet mask.

This mask is not the stuff of nightmares. At all.

For what it's worth, Paquin said the mask was "YUMMY". (Because she probably enjoyed it with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.)

A post shared by Anna Hélène Paquin (@_annapaquin) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

PJ Harding

Radio broadcaster PJ Harding isn't afraid of a new-age beauty treatment or two, so back in March, she decided to give cosmetic acupuncture a go.

"Just tried cosmetic acupuncture for the first time and goodness I'm buzzing now," she told her Instagram followers.

Really? We couldn't tell.

A post shared by Polly Harding (@pjdeejay) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:30pm PST

Anna Reeve

It's hardly a new or unusual beauty treatment these days, but high profile blogger Anna Reeve isn't shy about a little cosmetic enhancement by way of fillers.

The former model and TV presenter is a fan of lip fillers and explained her reasoning for getting the procedure done last month.

"I was always happy with my Cupid's bow but my lips dropped rapidly on the sides (especially when smiling) and I wasn't a fan of overdrawing them when wearing lipstick," she told her 26,700 Instagram followers.

Reeve is so at ease with the procedure these days, she's even previously filmed one of her appointments to demonstrate the process to any curious fans.

A post shared by Anna Reeve (@annareeve_) on Apr 17, 2018 at 4:46pm PDT

Lily McManus

But as it transpires, not every celeb is so keen on cosmetic procedures.

Bachelor NZ and Bachelor Winter Games breakout star Lily McManus told fans this month she had received an email from a "cosmetic medicine company" offering to laser off her freckles in return for an ad on social media.

The offer did not go down well and McManus said as much in a post to her popular Instagram page.

"Having so many young women hanging out here I am responsible to talk openly about this sh*t.

"I. Will. Never. Promote. A. Product. That. Profits. From. A. Woman's. Self. Esteem."

A post shared by LILY MCMANUS (@lilymcmanus) on May 4, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

Still, McManus isn't averse to a little skin pampering, as seen here with her boyfriend, Courtney Dober, shortly before he turned 32.

"Ladies, keep your man's skin looking fresh, so people don't think he’s your dad," the cheeky reality TV star quipped.

Sounds like good advice to us.