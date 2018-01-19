Kiwi stars react to Jacinda's pregnancy

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to social media to announce her pregnancy so now Kiwi stars are responding in kind.

A host of Kiwi celebrities are taking to Twitter to offer congratulations, advice and even back up to the PM.

Colin Mathura-Jeffree tweeted to offer his fashion advice for the new baby:

Urzila Carlson took the opportunity to stick it to Jacinda's haters:

Amazing news! I can almost audibly hear anuses slam shut at the news! This is great! #FirstBaby https://t.co/yAX6NlfS58 — Urzila Carlson (@UrzilaCarlson) January 18, 2018

Guy Williams took his shot to throw in a Max Key punchline or two:

Prime Minister @jacindaardern is having a baby! Wonderful news!



I'm sure this congratulatory tweet from me will make her day! — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) January 18, 2018

"So what? Max gave birth to three fire singles when I was PM!" - John Key — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) January 18, 2018

And Hilary Barry made this funny - but apt - quip:

I think it's only right at this point that @jacindaardern take on the mantle of Mother of the Nation. — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) January 18, 2018

Other celebs are offering their congratulations, including a weepy-eyed Kanoa Lloyd who wrote: "Did the little tiny fish hook make anyone else teary? What lovely news. Go you guys."