Kiwi stars react to Jacinda's pregnancy

Friday, 19 January 2018, 1:15PM
Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern are to become parents soon! Photo / Norrie Montgomery
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to social media to announce her pregnancy so now Kiwi stars are responding in kind. 

A host of Kiwi celebrities are taking to Twitter to offer congratulations, advice and even back up to the PM.

Colin Mathura-Jeffree tweeted to offer his fashion advice for the new baby: 

 

Urzila Carlson took the opportunity to stick it to Jacinda's haters: 

 

Guy Williams took his shot to throw in a Max Key punchline or two: 

 

And Hilary Barry made this funny - but apt - quip:

 

Other celebs are offering their congratulations, including a weepy-eyed Kanoa Lloyd who wrote: "Did the little tiny fish hook make anyone else teary? What lovely news. Go you guys."

 

