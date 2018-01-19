Kiwi stars react to Jacinda's pregnancy
- Friday, 19 January 2018, 1:15PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to social media to announce her pregnancy so now Kiwi stars are responding in kind.
A host of Kiwi celebrities are taking to Twitter to offer congratulations, advice and even back up to the PM.
Colin Mathura-Jeffree tweeted to offer his fashion advice for the new baby:
Urzila Carlson took the opportunity to stick it to Jacinda's haters:
Guy Williams took his shot to throw in a Max Key punchline or two:
And Hilary Barry made this funny - but apt - quip:
Other celebs are offering their congratulations, including a weepy-eyed Kanoa Lloyd who wrote: "Did the little tiny fish hook make anyone else teary? What lovely news. Go you guys."