Kiwi stars get behind Ocean Voyage

Never has there been a better time to highlight ocean waste, and after 20 days at sea, Kiwi expat actor and co-captain Phil Somerville is gaining celebrity support for his four-month voyage from Los Angeles to Auckland. Co-helmed by former America’s Cup skipper Chris Dickson, the project, dubbed “Eat Less Plastic”, will see the tight crew travel 8000 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean, taking samples of the ocean and adding to global research of the plastic pollution devastating oceans.

Somerville’s boat has long been a favoured hang-out of Kiwi expats living in Los Angeles and they have come forward in droves to become ambassadors for the cause.

So far these include Martin Henderson, Zoe Bell, Fleur Saville, Hannah Fraser and Rhys Darby, who this week did a shout- out for the project and tagged PM Jacinda Ardern.





Phil Somerville with Zoe Bell.

“Our group of supporters on land and at sea are pretty incredible already, keep an eye out for updates online at Eat Less Plastic’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to see who may be coming aboard. There will be some surprises for sure, everyone from environmentalists, cultural leaders, celebrities, CEO’s, all the way to interested families and individuals,” Somerville tells Spy.

“This is an important cause for all of us, talking about the issue, avoiding the use of single-use plastics, carrying a reusable water bottle, and being aware of what’s actually going on in our oceans. Along the voyage we will be making a documentary, interviewing island leaders, crew, and speaking with Eat Less Plastic Ambassadors along the way. We have the equipment to create this in 360/VR which would be an incredible immersive experience for the classroom,” says Somerville.

* You can jump online and share their story, join the crew for a leg of the voyage, make a donation to Eat Less Plastic, or donate directly at EatLessPlastic.com