Kiwi stars' funniest fails

Life isn't all beer and skittles, not even for the famous.

But as these Kiwi stars know, when life give you lemons, you make lemonade. And then you Instagram it, so the rest of us can share in the pain and/or embarrassment.

Matty McLean

When you have to get up obscenely early for work every day, you're forgiven for a little brain fade every now and then.

And so it was for Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean last week when he was fielding compliments on air for his dapper look that morning.

"Thanks," he told his colleague, newsreader Daniel Faitaua. "I went shopping with Metiria Turei..." (which seemed like very generous use of the former Green Party co-leader’s time during the absolute worst week of her political career).

McLean's mortification was evident when he realised he'd mixed up his shopping companions and meant to say Maria Tutaia.

... oops @mattymcleannz 😂 A post shared by TVNZ 1's Breakfast (@breakfaston1) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Anna Paquin

Although technically a BBC fail, Anna Paquin was the standout star of this particular incident.

The Kiwi actress' naked breasts made a surprise appearance during the BBC's news last week, as a staff member watched a scene from her TV series, True Blood, in the background of the bulletin.

Paquin was highly amused when somebody brought it to her attention and decided to share her "photoboob" on Twitter.

"My breasts!! So funny on so many levels," she wrote.

BBC accidentally shows woman's breasts during News at Ten https://t.co/aUzwiKhqIZ via @telegraphnews MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

Rose Matafeo

It can be a hard road plying your trade as a comedian.

So when Rose Matafeo needed a break from the slog that is the Edinburgh Festival Fringe over the weekend, she decided to console herself with a slice of vegan cake at the local organic produce shop. But it was not without incident.

"As they took the cake down to cut me a slice, the entire cake fell onto the counter head first," Matafeo wrote on Instagram.

"We were both in shock for a bit. It was, like, the entire cake. I yelled to the nearly empty shop 'well, it all tastes the same!' and they ended up giving me about half the cake for 3 pounds. It's about 1kg of cake. All I'm saying is that even at your darkest hour, there is someone up there blessing you."

A whole kilo of vegan cake for approximately $NZ5? Not really a fail there, thank you very much.

A post shared by Rose Matafeo (@rosematafeo) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Shari Flavall

Not content with her starring role in season two of The Bachelor NZ, Shari Flavall was last week attempting further TV domination with an appearance on Three's Family Feud.

Flavall enlisted her brother Jackson, sister Christy and mother Rose to play the gameshow hosted by Dai Henwood and told her Instagram followers: "At least my family can’t kick me off this show!" (Although her mum commented that it did cross their minds.)

The Flavalls won their first episode, but their reign on Family Feud was to be short-lived. Losing to another family during their second episode, the Flavalls were packed off with $1000. And a Family Feud boardgame.

"What reality TV show can I lose next?" Flavall pondered.

Sums up every one of my answers on Family Feud tonight 🤷🏻♀️ but at least my family can't kick me off this show!! 🤗#familyfeudnz #teamflavall 👊🏼🤙🏼 A post shared by Shari Flavall (@flav00) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Nadia Lim

Kids, eh? You can't turn your back on them for a second.

It's a lesson celebrity chef and My Food Bag entrepreneur Nadia Lim learned the hard way when her one-year-old son, Bodhi, found the family stash of toilet rolls a couple of months ago...

Nooooooo!!!! #funnybutnotfunny A post shared by Nadia Lim (@nadialimcooks) on May 9, 2017 at 11:53pm PDT

Vaughan Smith

You also can't trust your kids to give you some decent advance warning when they need a costume for an event at school – as ZM broadcaster Vaughan Smith discovered last month.

When his elder daughter, Indie, informed him at the last minute that she needed to make a shirt commemorating her first 100 days at school, he came up with 100 heart stickers (from the only shop open early enough) on a black and white tee.

"Say it's because you've loved every day," Smith told his daughter. Cute.

It was a brilliant, last-minute plan foiled by a five-year-old's brutal honesty when she explained to her class that the reasoning behind her shirt was "Dad forgot and this was all he could find."

Rawdon Christie

Former Breakfast presenter Rawdon Christie and his family have been enjoying a bit of skiing this winter - but it's not been all plain sailing.

After winging some mechanical skills in attempting to fix a screeching noise in the family car before heading off to the slopes, Christie then found himself stuck at Whakapapa in fresh snow with no 4WD or wheel chains to speak of.

Rookie mistake.

But it wasn't all bad news. He did at least take out the local ski club table tennis championship (even if that did involve defeating a 10-year-old).