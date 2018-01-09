Kiwi star rocks Globes in $34 dress

We all know us Kiwis love a bargain, and what better way to show off a little Kiwi ingenuity than to rock an economical gown to a swanky Golden Globe event.

Kiwi stuntwoman Zoe Bell did just that yesterday, when she attended the Amazon Golden Globes Celebration party in a gorgeous lace gown that cost a measly $34.

Posting on Instagram, The Hateful Eight star revealed:

“Recipe: Take $34 dollars worth of black dress, add one pair of black @tania_spinelli shoes, apply a dollop of makeup (applied by @hebathormakeup), combine a pinch of hair pins and a sprinkle of spray (also by @hebathormakeup, cut and coloured by @haleymalouf ) then simply (and very gratefully!) fold in gallons and gallons of epic jewelry by @stone_relic_by_jowell Season with a little help from your friends @tramaywag @tashinja @jillianshannon ☺️ And.... Voila! *Serving suggestion, Serve with a side of hot guy/girl also dressed all in black.”

We love her cheeky spirit, which reminds us of another thrifty Kiwi - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Jacinda rocked a gorgeous SaveMart faux fur jacket to the New Zealand Music Awards last November.