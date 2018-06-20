Kiwi singer nails US anthem

Janine Foster has been based in Los Angeles for a while now, and it looks like her new home is making a big impact.



The Kiwi singer has just completed a major milestone in her career by singing the US national anthem to a sold out stadium of Dodgers fans.

Taking to Facebook to share with her fans, Janine - formerly called Janine and the Mixtape - said she felt “blessed” by the “special moment.”

“I GOT TO SING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AT THE DODGERS GAME YESTERDAY! I can’t begin to express how blessed I feel for the opportunity and to have my family here to experience it with me.”

“We’ve come a long way from a small part of NZ to singing the national anthem at a major sports game. This was a moment I will never forget.”

Check out her impressive gallery of pictures below:





Janine recently released her debut album 99 and told the Herald she was building her fanbase the old school way: slowly but surely.



"Fans over here are absolutely amazing … I can't express how they're just the best people," she said. "I've got such a huge mixture of people and they go nuts. I have people who wait so many hours before door, and I meet all my fans after shows and that can go on for like an hour."



Congratulations Janine! We are proud of you!