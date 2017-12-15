Kiwi richlister's extravagant Christmas bash

The annual Hart Christmas bash was held last Saturday at Graeme Hart’s mansion on the clifftop in Glendowie.

At 62, Hart is still New Zealand’s wealthiest man increasing his fortune to $7.5 billion this year, according to the NBR Rich List.

Wife Robyn and daughter Gretchen Haweksby are famous for their annual themed Christmas bash. Last year’s was Disney-inspired with a Cinderella feel. This year it was Around the World. The party is one for families, with many of Hawkesby’s private-school friend mums, dads and children in attendance.

In September, Hawkesby was flying her friends to Dubai, but surprised them en route and they went instead to the south of France to stay on super yacht Ulysses before hitting the Middle East.

Some guests might have found inspiration for last Saturday’s theme then.

Many of the women chose a Miss World theme, in pastel gowns with country-of-origin sashes. A few of the men took their Around the World inspiration from sports codes.

Family friend Laura McGoldrick-Guptill was in attendance with husband, injured Black Cap Martin Guptill, and their gorgeous new baby girl Harley. Fellow injured Black Cap Corey Anderson was one of a few who donned American football gear and his partner Mary Shamburger dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleader. Their outfits made perfect sense: Anderson accompanied Shamburger to her hometown of Dallas for the first time last month for Thanksgiving.

It was a busy weekend in Auckland’s moneyed eastern suburbs, with fellow rich-lister Barry Colman celebrating his 70th birthday the same night. No doubt everyone at both bashes enjoyed the big fireworks display, which Colman joked he could afford to spend more on given his refreshment bill was lower these days.