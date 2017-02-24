Kiwi newsreader drops c-bomb on live TV

Daniel Faitaua's been caught out by a stunningly unfortunate slip up on air.

While reporting a story, Dan got his words mixed up and cut himself off at exactly the wrong time.

He ended up saying: "Welcome back. Well, the largest count - country's largest marae..."

Except it didn't quite sound as harmless as it looks.

Fellow TV personality Mike Puru threw his pal under the bus, posting video evidence to Twitter with the caption: "The largest what?"

The largest what ? pic.twitter.com/DHpGJi2bPG — Mike Puru (@MikePuruNZ) May 2, 2018

At least Dan's not the only one - just last week Jeremy Wells also dropped a c-bomb but he did it on prime time TV on Seven Sharp.

On the plus side, someone commented on Mike's tweet: "That’s one way to make sure we’re paying attention when it’s news time!"