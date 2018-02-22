Kiwi kicked off Bachelor after 'embarrassing' kiss

Kiwi contestant Ally Thompson has been eliminated from The Bachelor Winter Games in the most embarrassing way.

The final eviction was decided by a kissing competition in front of special guest judges - all of Bachelor fame - and Ally literally threw up when she had to kiss fellow contestant Josiah Graham.





Ally struggles to hold it all in during the kissing competition. Photo / ABC

According to the Daily Mail, the 24 year old Nelson local was apparently overcome by the stakes and as the other contestants got down to business, she said: "I think I'm going to vomit right now".

When her turn came, she stepped forward and announced: "I'm going to be sick", before disappearing to a nearby toilet where a cameraman dutifully followed her and filmed her throwing up with her back to the camera.

The trusty cameraman didn't hesitate to follow Ally in her moment of crisis. Photo / ABC

Later, poor ol' Ally insisted it was just nerves and told her would-be kissing partner: "I'm sorry, I'm so embarrassed!"

The latest episode had already seen six contestants leave by choice before the "competition".

Bachelor NZ favourite Lily McManus is still on the show however, and looking very loved up with contestant Courtney Dober, from Australia's version of The Bachelorette.

The two were recently pictured holding hands, cuddling and engaging in a steamy kiss.

Looks like Lily might have found love in a hopeless place. Photo / ABC