Kiwi journalist David Farrier lands Netflix series

Kiwi journo David Farrier has been suspiciously quiet of late – ever since his explosive documentary Tickled was released in 2016.

Now, we can reveal just what the inquisitive star has been up to, as his new documentary series Dark Tourist is set to premiere on Netflix this month.

Dark Tourist will premiere on July 20 and is described as a travel series in which Farrier travels to "unusual - and often macabre - tourism spots around the world".

The series is produced by Carthew Neal, who also produced Tickled as well as Kiwi hits Hunt for the Wilderpeople and The Breaker Upperers.

It’s understood the series was filmed overseas but produced in New Zealand by a Kiwi team and is the first Netflix Original series to be made in New Zealand.

Little information is known about the series itself, but Farrier said on Twitter that he looks "forward to sharing it with you all".

Writing about the series this week, New York-based entertainment website Vulture said it will be a "must-see".