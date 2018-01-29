Kiwi helped Rihanna take on The Grammys

Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel is killing it again on international stages - this time, at the Grammys.

Goebel took to Instagram in praise of Wild Thoughts hit maker Rihanna and the opportunity she was given to choreograph her Grammy performance this week.

“💃WILD THOUGHTS💃Beyond grateful! Thank you @badgalriri for another amazing opportunity I never thought I’d be creating a Grammy performance for Rihanna😩.”

“Thank you to our incredible cast of dancers, so passionate and talented. And thank you to our creative girl squad for pulling this together🙊 ANOTHA ONE.”

In the short clip, you can see Parris’s dancers busting out some serious moves with DJ Khalid in front of an impressive audience of other A-list superstars.

This isn't the first time the Kiwi choreographer has been recognised by international artists.

Parris created the Jamaican themed dancehall moves in a music video that went viral for Justin Bieber's hit, Sorry.