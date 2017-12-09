Kiwi designer tipped to make Meghan Markle's wedding dress

New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead is emerging as a hot favourite to design Meghan Markle’s royal wedding dress.

Weeks before the royal engagement announcement, Harper’s Bazaar had Wickstead among their top picks as designer of choice for the May ceremony.

Since then, fashionistas and commentators around the world are fuelling further speculation.

Katie Rosseinsky from UK fashion bible Grazia Daily, and Alice Newbold, the Vogue Daily editor at Vogue.co.uk are among those who believe the 34-year-old Aucklander will be Prince Harry’s bride’s pick.

“The New Zealand-born, London-based designer might have only launched her bridal line in April, but Emilia Wickstead has a history of bespoke bridal clients,” says Newbold.





“Lady Charlotte Wellesley married Alejandro Santo Domingo in a structured, off-the-shoulder gown with cathedral-length veil in Spain in May 2016, and Wickstead created her own gown — as well as dresses for no fewer than 10 bridesmaids and many of the guests — for her nuptials, which featured in Vogue in the November 2011 issue.”

London-based Wickstead won the Red Carpet Designer of the Year Award at the Elle Style Awards in 2014 and her clients include Meghan’s soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and the UK’s former first lady Samantha Cameron.

This week Wickstead, daughter of Auckland designer Angela Wickstead, wasn’t giving anything away when she attended the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where she dressed some big names in the local fashion scene.