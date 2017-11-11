Kiwi celebs get festive

On November 20, Basement Theatre rolls out its ninth annual Christmas Show. The style is always a dry take on the season which, in the past has featured Charles Dickens and Jesus Christ.

This time it’s Santa Claus and he’s ready to take the law into his own hands. Which list are you on? Did you buy caged eggs? Park in a disabled parking spot? Vote for a party that got less than 5 per cent in the general election? Then you’d better watch out, it’s either good tidings, or a total Christmassacre.

The core cast is Hayley Sproull, Jack Buchanan, Andrew Paterson and Susie Berry, and in keeping with the Christmas tradition there’s a secret celebrity guest each night. Antonia Prebble, Claire Chitham, Fasitua Amosa, Jaquie Brown, Jarod Rawiri, Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Laura Daniel, Madeleine Sami, Miriama Kamo and Oliver Driver fit the bill there.

Last year, Real Housewife Louise Wallace made an appearance. This year’s Bachelorette fan favourite Lily McManus will do the reality honours and show off her acting skills. BTW, she’s fresh off a date with fellow reality star, MAFS’ jilted husband Luke Cederman.

“We went to the Grey Lynn RSA and had a few beers and watched my cousin’s band, The Whirling Turtles play,” Cederman told Spy, but there’s no word on a second date yet.

Jacinda Ardern has appeared in two previous Basement Christmas shows but this year she’s busy running the country, so 23-year-old Green MP Chloe Swarbrick is doing the political guest honours.

Another reality star getting in on the festive action is Real Housewife of Auckland Anne Batley Burton, who this afternoon, at Gusto Italiano in Ponsonby, launches her Champagne Christmas song, a Wang Dang Doodle single to raise money for the NZ Cat Foundation.

“Rock Chick and I sing and have had it professionally produced by Alan Jansson and filmed into a world-class video production,” Batley Burton told Spy. “It is being loaded on all digital platforms and The Huffington Post is keen to promote it to raise funds for the stray pussies.” A Christmas No. 1?