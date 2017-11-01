Kiwi celebs do Halloween

The first of November pretty much kicks off ‘silly season’ in the lead up to Christmas, but first we must celebrate the spooky season.

All Hallow’s Eve was last night and it was a chance for our favourite Kiwi celebs to show off their creative flair.

Lorde left lollies outside of her Auckland home for any lucky ghouls or zombies in her neighborhood.

Matilda Rice decided to try and ‘scare’ her fiancé Art Green whilst sporting a beauty face mask… and failed.

One of our favourite Kiwi radio trios decided to ditch the gore and go cute instead.

Sarah Gandy brought these school girl outfits all the way back from Japan.

When @sarahontheradio brings back Halloween outfits from Japan #sorryaboutthemidriff #sarahsamandtoni A post shared by Toni Street (@tonimstreet) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Former PM’s son, Max Key went for a deathly skull face paint.

Ride or die 💀 Tag yours below 👇#Halloween A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀M A X K E Y (@maxkey_) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

Jaquie Brown always brings the lols, and this outfit doesn’t disappoint.

Breakfast anchor Hilz Baz (Hilary Barry) went as a presidential candidate – complete with a bottle of vino.

Tickled director David Farrier went and got himself ‘up the duff.’

to celebrate halloween i got pregnant! #halloween #pregnant A post shared by David Farrier (@davidfarrier) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Shortland Street posted a collage of Getty-like images to Twitter of the cast in typical Halloween outfits – spooky and weird!

Check out what some of your faves are going as this Halloween! Have you got your outfit sorted? #HappyHalloween #ShortlandStreet pic.twitter.com/JaJqxeZRFv — Shortland Street (@ShortlandTweet) October 30, 2017

Comedian Rose Matafeo went as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.