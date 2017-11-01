Kiwi celebs do Halloween
- Wednesday, 1 November 2017, 3:45PM
The first of November pretty much kicks off ‘silly season’ in the lead up to Christmas, but first we must celebrate the spooky season.
All Hallow’s Eve was last night and it was a chance for our favourite Kiwi celebs to show off their creative flair.
Lorde left lollies outside of her Auckland home for any lucky ghouls or zombies in her neighborhood.
Matilda Rice decided to try and ‘scare’ her fiancé Art Green whilst sporting a beauty face mask… and failed.
Happy Halloween! Now we all know beauty can be a scary thing! This is what happens when I try and scare @art_green... he gets me back when I'm trying to take a selfie HA. I tried the new @garnier HydraBomb Tissue Mask, and although it makes me look like an actual serial killer, I get a week’s worth of serum in just 15 minutes and the result is MORE than worth it #Maskie #HydraBomb #GarnierNZ
One of our favourite Kiwi radio trios decided to ditch the gore and go cute instead.
Sarah Gandy brought these school girl outfits all the way back from Japan.
Former PM’s son, Max Key went for a deathly skull face paint.
Jaquie Brown always brings the lols, and this outfit doesn’t disappoint.
Happy Halloween, mates. pic.twitter.com/MrsedN2gi9— Jaquie Brown (@JaquieBrown) October 31, 2017
Breakfast anchor Hilz Baz (Hilary Barry) went as a presidential candidate – complete with a bottle of vino.
Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/81PbgLD55Z— Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) October 31, 2017
Tickled director David Farrier went and got himself ‘up the duff.’
Shortland Street posted a collage of Getty-like images to Twitter of the cast in typical Halloween outfits – spooky and weird!
Check out what some of your faves are going as this Halloween! Have you got your outfit sorted? #HappyHalloween #ShortlandStreet pic.twitter.com/JaJqxeZRFv— Shortland Street (@ShortlandTweet) October 30, 2017
Comedian Rose Matafeo went as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.