Kiwi Bachelorettes get down to business online

Two of New Zealand’s most famous former Bachelorettes have launched themselves into the e-commerce world.

The Bachelor NZ season 1 runner-up Danielle Robinson recently started www.greengroupcollective.co.uk in the UK and on Friday night The Bachelor NZ season 2 runner-up Nazanin Khanjani opened www.naz.co.nz at NSP in Parnell.

Robinson, 28, is no stranger to the business world, having worked as marketing manager at Autex Industries where her father is CEO. Her leap into the world of e-commerce began two years ago, when her family had the opportunity to be the UK distributor of a renowned Kiwi brand.

“Green Group Collective is an e-commerce business dedicated to bringing to the UK the best natural and sustainable New Zealand-made products,” Robinson tells Spy from London, fresh from pushing “go” on her new website.

A post shared by Dani Robinson (@therealdanigram) on Jul 19, 2018 at 11:23am PDT

“After working with a Kiwi brand in the UK, my team and I have now decided to take the platform to the next level by offering a range of New Zealand brands. We currently have 11 brands on board.”

Robinson says she and her team select brands with a similar ethos, selling to people who care about the story and materials behind them.

Although the business is predominantly on the e-commerce site, GGC also sells through Amazon and one of its brands sells through Boots, the largest pharmacy group in the UK.

The British reaction to one Kiwi brand has Robinson already excited. Dark Heart Beard Co, a range of natural and biodegradable men’s beard-grooming and skin-care products started selling immediately, without marketing on the new site.

“Men in the UK are a lot more invested in looking after their appearance and I can see great things for this product.”

Meanwhile, Khanjani, 27, dusted the glitter off her shoes after being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars and got to work on a website to maximise her brand.

“It’s simply called Naz.co.nz and it is displaying my passions and things I am most proud of,” Khanjani tells Spy.

The e-commerce site will feature products from the Beauty Sisters, a product range created with her Christchurch-based beautician sister Nasrin White.

A post shared by Nazanin (NAZ) Khanjani (@nazzfitness) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

The site also has a section for Khanjani’s passion for fitness and she will also have a blog which will take her Instagram stories into a deeper platform.

“I am excited about the look and feel of my site. I have worked really closely with web company Leading IT and it allows a multi-platform approach for me to base everything on.”

Her site also has a generous side, with 10 per cent of any profits going to charity.