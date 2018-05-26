Kiwi actors join superhero series

Karl Urban and Antony Starr are understood to have started filming superheroes TV series The Boys in Canada this month.

The show is based on a comic book and revolves around a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes — with a willingness to fight dirty.

Urban, 45, posted a picture of himself, outside the Dog’s Bollocks’ pub in Toronto with co-star, Jack Quaid, son of Dennis and Meg Ryan.





Jack Quaid and Karl Urban.

A TV series is a change of pace for movie star Urban, but his leading role as Billy Butcher is the perfect leap from past comic book roles on the big screen, including Judge Dredd and Skurge in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Starr has been on a rocketing trajectory after leading roles on hit US shows Banshee and American Gothic. In The Boys he will play The Homelander, a kind of evil Superman. The show also stars, among others, Elisabeth Shue.

The show is poised to be a hit, with some heavyweights involved — it is helmed by Darick Robertson, the man behind mega hit Supernatural, and others involved include Hollywood funny man Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who co-wrote cult films Superbad and The Green Hornet.

After dealing to the small screen comic universe, it looks like Urban will be heading back to the big screen with a return to his most famous movie role as Bones in Star Trek. A fourth movie in the franchise is in the works.